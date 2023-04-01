Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,120.49

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 90% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $1,120.49 and approximately $182,156.57 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00200943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,483.52 or 0.99984942 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is down -77.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $191,827.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.