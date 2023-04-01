Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.14 EPS.

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at $34,805,153.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,983 shares of company stock worth $971,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

