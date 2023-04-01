Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Decreased by Analyst

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 4.8 %

PNT stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.