Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($12.85) EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

KRTX stock opened at $181.64 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.