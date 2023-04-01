Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Decreased by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE CPG opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.