Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.73.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
