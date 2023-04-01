Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOF stock remained flat at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Proximus has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Rating)

Read More

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.