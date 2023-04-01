Prom Price Hits $4.85 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Prom has a market cap of $88.50 million and $2.92 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00017111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.89949536 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,924,795.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

