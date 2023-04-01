Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

