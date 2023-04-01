Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

PFIE stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

