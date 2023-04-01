Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PFG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 2,445,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.