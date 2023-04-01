PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 482,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. 152,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,274. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $323,794.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,745.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in PriceSmart by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

