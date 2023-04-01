Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €52.92 ($56.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €49.79 ($53.54) and a 12 month high of €90.14 ($96.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

