Pollen Street’s (POLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.15) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.06) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Pollen Street Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:POLN opened at GBX 560 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.58 million, a P/E ratio of 891.80 and a beta of 0.22. Pollen Street has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($9.83).
Pollen Street Company Profile
Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
