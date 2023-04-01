Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.3 days.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBKOF remained flat at $15.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

