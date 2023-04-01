PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.0728 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $363,946.44 and approximately $20,901.50 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,418,839 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,403,643.25182 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.06781101 USD and is up 101.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,955.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

