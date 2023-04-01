Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

