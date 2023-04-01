Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $395,481,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.