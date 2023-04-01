Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.83. 3,143,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

