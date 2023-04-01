Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

