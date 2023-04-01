Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VUG traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.44. 699,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

