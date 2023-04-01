Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,547. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

