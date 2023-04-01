Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 1,513,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,941. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
