Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,468,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.69. 8,427,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

