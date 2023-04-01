Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 50,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

