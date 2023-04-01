Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,530 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,662. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

