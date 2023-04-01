Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.25. 5,667,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

