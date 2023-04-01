Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,824 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,251,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.