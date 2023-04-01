Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,006,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,812 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 178,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,928. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.