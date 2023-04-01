Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 254,890 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

DFIC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,810 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

