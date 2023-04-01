Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 103,966 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,093,000 after buying an additional 71,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 707,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

