Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal Sells 875 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $237,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.69. 369,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.58 and a 200 day moving average of $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $283.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4,644.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

