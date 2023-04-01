Penbrook Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Range Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:RRC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 4,331,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,185. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

