Penbrook Management LLC Has $621,000 Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PubMatic worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in PubMatic by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $730.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,628 shares of company stock valued at $711,572 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.