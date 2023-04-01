Penbrook Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy accounts for 3.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.09% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,520. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.22.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

