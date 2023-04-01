Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 278.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $250,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,633. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

