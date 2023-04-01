PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PCM Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 22,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,972. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

PCM Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

