Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

PAYX stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.