Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 1,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 714.5 days.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

PKIUF remained flat at $23.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

