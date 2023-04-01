PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 1,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

