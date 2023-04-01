Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.52

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $6.38. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 16,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

