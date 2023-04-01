Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 244,588 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $167,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,406.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,892 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

