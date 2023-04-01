Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 217,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,268. The company has a market cap of $787.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

