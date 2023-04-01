Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.55.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

