Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

BATS IFRA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 1,128,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

