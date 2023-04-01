Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.