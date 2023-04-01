Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $32.25 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,919 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 1,490,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

