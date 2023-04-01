Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $14.73 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,912 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. 6,169,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,108. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

