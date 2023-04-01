Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.25. 3,887,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

