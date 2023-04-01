Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,710 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. 6,900,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

